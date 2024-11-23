Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) CEO Brian M. Culley Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) CEO Brian M. Culley purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,905.20. The trade was a 25.83 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 16.0 %

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,002,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 29,223 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 4,507,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,679,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 83,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 45,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,674,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 35,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

