Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Trading Up 2.4% – Time to Buy?

Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.84 and last traded at $41.75. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

Lifestore Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.11.

Lifestore Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Lifestore Financial Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55.

Lifestore Financial Group Company Profile

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards.

