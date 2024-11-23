LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF) Stock Price Down 31.3% – Time to Sell?

LifeSpeak Inc. (OTC:LSPKF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 31.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 5,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.35.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources in Canada and the United States. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others under the Wellbeats and LIFT session brands; It also provides caregiver support services under the Torchlight brand name; and on-demand substance use support services under the ALAViDA brand.

