Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LTH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Life Time Group Price Performance

Shares of LTH stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $27.11.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $693.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.13 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.67%. Life Time Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In related news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $120,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,412.08. This represents a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Life Time Group by 38.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 105.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

