Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners set a $6.00 target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 11.9 %

LXRX stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.45. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.38% and a negative net margin of 4,109.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,867,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179,919 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 605.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,121,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,805 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $3,871,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 138.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,190,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 691,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $912,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

