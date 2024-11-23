Leelyn Smith LLC Takes Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.7 %

JLL stock opened at $263.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.43. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $153.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

