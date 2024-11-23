Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Shares Down 9.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) fell 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.93. 951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

Further Reading

