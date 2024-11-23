Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Shares Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 25,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 36,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Laramide Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

