Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,212 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 147,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Allstate by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,227,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.19.

Allstate Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $203.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $134.17 and a 1-year high of $205.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.77. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

