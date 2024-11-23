Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.29% of Titan Machinery worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 118.2% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 116.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

TITN opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $633.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TITN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Capmk cut Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Titan Machinery from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

