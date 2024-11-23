Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 43,837 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,837 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.12% of Corsair Gaming worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 11.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,180,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 153,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,686,000 after acquiring an additional 64,373 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $772.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.59. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Corsair Gaming Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

