Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.03 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 79.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,878,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,234,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,050,000 after buying an additional 1,856,551 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,373,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14,611.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,554 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 52.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,296,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,286 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PM opened at $129.99 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $134.15. The company has a market cap of $202.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 117.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,431.64. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 959,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,624,965.85. This represents a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

