Laban E. Lesster Purchases 3,000 Shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) Director Laban E. Lesster acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $17,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,561.76. This trade represents a 22.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ideal Power Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $6.62 on Friday. Ideal Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.

Institutional Trading of Ideal Power

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ideal Power during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ideal Power by 13.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ideal Power by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Ideal Power by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

