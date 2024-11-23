Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 135303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Kyocera Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

Featured Stories

