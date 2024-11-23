Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Shares Up 4.3% – Still a Buy?

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24. 188,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 237,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Know Labs Trading Up 2.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Know Labs

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Know Labs stock. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Free Report) by 886.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877,838 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.98% of Know Labs worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary sensor technology by radio and microwave spectroscopy in the United States. The company's proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy to detect, record, identify, and measure the signature of said materials or analytes.

