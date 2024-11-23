Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 10100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Klondike Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.85.

About Klondike Gold

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

