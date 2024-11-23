KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC stock opened at $639.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $710.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $760.30. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $527.11 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 30.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $815.55.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

