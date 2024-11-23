KKM Financial LLC Makes New $561,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

KKM Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,425,000 after acquiring an additional 60,607 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,471,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $372.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a PE ratio of 539.51, a P/E/G ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.62.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

