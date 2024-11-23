KKM Financial LLC Has $382,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

KKM Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the quarter. KKM Financial LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYM. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of IYM opened at $146.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $675.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $128.90 and a 12-month high of $153.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.40.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

