KKM Financial LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

KKM Financial LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.5% of KKM Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 507,077 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $296,478,000 after acquiring an additional 62,493 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $604.00 to $603.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.53.

NYSE UNH opened at $590.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $543.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

