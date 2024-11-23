KKM Financial LLC Buys 303 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

KKM Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $399,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PNQI opened at $46.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $833.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $33.99 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.66.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

