KKM Financial LLC Buys 211 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

KKM Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 257,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 43,770 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 29,097 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

BATS ITB opened at $120.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.70 and its 200 day moving average is $114.28.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

