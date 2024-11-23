Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,861 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.59 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.52.

