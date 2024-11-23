Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,812 Shares of Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Dividend Plus Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MDPL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Dividend Plus Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MDPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,288,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,812 shares during the period. Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Dividend Plus Index ETF makes up 0.7% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 99.14% of Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Dividend Plus Index ETF worth $34,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Dividend Plus Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MDPL stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Dividend Plus Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93.

About Northern Lights Fund Trust IV – Monarch Dividend Plus Index ETF

The Monarch Dividend Plus Index ETF (MDPL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Monarch Dividend Plus index. MPDL tracks an equal-weighted index of 30 dividend-paying stocks that are expected to provide dividend income and capital appreciation. MDPL was launched on Mar 6, 2024 and is issued by Monarch.

