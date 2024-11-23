Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $9.34 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GLD opened at $249.84 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $183.15 and a 52 week high of $257.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.51.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.