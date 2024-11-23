Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $58.74 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 344,701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.2% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $58,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Oracle by 21.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Melius raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.52.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $192.29 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $196.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.62 and a 200-day moving average of $149.20. The company has a market capitalization of $532.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

