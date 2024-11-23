King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 7,724 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Glacier Bancorp worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 96.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 44.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $58.33 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $324.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.57 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

