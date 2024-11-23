King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Union Savings Bank increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $274.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.81. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $208.14 and a fifty-two week high of $276.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.