King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $3.36 Million in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 166,152 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.10% of Archrock as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AROC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the first quarter worth $133,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Archrock by 70.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,321,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,385,000 after purchasing an additional 849,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

AROC stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $292.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.19 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.34%. Archrock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AROC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Archrock in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

