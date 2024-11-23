King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 13,037 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,037 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 75,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $292,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $51.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Corning’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 658.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Mizuho raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,213. This trade represents a 42.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

