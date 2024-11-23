Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.30.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

KEYS opened at $170.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.16 and a 200 day moving average of $146.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $171.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

