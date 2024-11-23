Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,341,392,000 after buying an additional 346,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TJX Companies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,265,171 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $689,812,000 after acquiring an additional 662,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 14.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,116,142 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $673,387,000 after purchasing an additional 759,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE TJX opened at $121.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.31. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.44 and a 12 month high of $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

