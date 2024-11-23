Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average is $80.94.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

