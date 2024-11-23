Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Buys 435 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE MDT opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

