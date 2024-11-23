Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Acquires 953 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 209.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $590.77 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $552.59.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $604.00 to $603.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

