KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $345.00 to $395.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 4th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.62.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $372.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.91. The stock has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.51, a PEG ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.