Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 15,379 shares.The stock last traded at $28.03 and had previously closed at $29.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.45.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%.
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
