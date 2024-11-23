Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 15,379 shares.The stock last traded at $28.03 and had previously closed at $29.00.

Kenon Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenon

Kenon Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Kenon by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kenon by 4,233.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.