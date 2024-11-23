Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg Sells 10,270 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 10,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total value of C$73,430.50.

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$6.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.20. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.01 and a 52-week high of C$7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of C$107.88 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.5224359 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEL shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.97.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

