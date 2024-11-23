Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Trading Up 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.77 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). 106,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,635,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 8.53. The company has a market capitalization of £11.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana and Zimbabwe. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

