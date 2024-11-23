JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Price

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Insmed from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Insmed Stock Performance

INSM opened at $73.15 on Friday. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average of $65.70.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $2,686,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,150. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,006,625.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,559.28. This trade represents a 11.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,882 shares of company stock worth $5,765,446. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 15,915.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Insmed by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,636,000 after acquiring an additional 383,714 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

