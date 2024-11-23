John Philip Coghlan Sells 10,000 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director John Philip Coghlan sold 10,000 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,562. This represents a 19.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Life360 Trading Down 3.6 %

LIF stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.03. Life360, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $48.90.

Get Life360 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIF. UBS Group lifted their target price on Life360 from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Life360 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Institutional Trading of Life360

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the second quarter valued at about $23,635,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in Life360 during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,488,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,777,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Life360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.