John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB) Stock Price Up 6% – Here’s Why

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $23.33. 6,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 18,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

John Marshall Bancorp Trading Up 2.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $336.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Marshall Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 272.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in John Marshall Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

