Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of California Resources worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of California Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,100,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $446,326,000 after purchasing an additional 344,043 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $190,328,000 after buying an additional 165,629 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 18.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,631,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,825,000 after buying an additional 250,367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 10.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,378,000 after buying an additional 104,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,615.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,865,000 after buying an additional 811,963 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,953. This represents a 36.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,437.26. The trade was a 4.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,270 shares of company stock worth $1,387,778. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $59.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $60.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $51.10.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.62. California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

