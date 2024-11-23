Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,941 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of CF Industries worth $10,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 11,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,133,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,558,000 after purchasing an additional 125,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. This represents a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $635,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,314.58. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,201 shares of company stock worth $1,727,694 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

CF stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average of $79.20.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

