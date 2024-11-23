Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,526 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.40% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hara Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 335,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 20,672 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 13.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 61.2% in the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 63,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares during the period.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JOF opened at $7.57 on Friday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

