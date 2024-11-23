iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $203.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.68 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.42.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

