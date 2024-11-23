iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Lifted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $189,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IVE opened at $203.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.42. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

