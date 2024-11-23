iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,134,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.73% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $194,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $93.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.70. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.