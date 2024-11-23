iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Lessened by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $15,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 100,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,205,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS:USMV opened at $93.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.70.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

