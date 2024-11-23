iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 71.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $67.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.07. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $73.24.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

